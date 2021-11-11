The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, will proceed on a seven-day leave beginning November 13, 2021.

Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, who announced this, said he is expected to resume on November 20.

He disclosed that during his leave, President Akufo-Addo will travel to France to preside over a debate in the French Parliament on November 19.

“He is expected to come back to Ghana on November 20,” he said.

During his absence, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will act as the President.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo will later Thursday lead a Ghanaian delegation to attend UNESCO’s 75th-anniversary ceremony in France.

“The President will on Friday deliver a statement on the impact UNESCO has had in Ghana and what Ghana expects from UNESCO in the coming years,” Mr Arhin said.

