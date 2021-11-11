The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has announced that government will assist the family of legendary highlife musician, Nana Ampadu to organise a befitting funeral for him.

Making the announcement in a press briefing on November 11, Mr Arhin said that this decision was taken to honour the legacy and contribution of Nana Ampadu to the growth and development of Ghanaian music.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to formally communicate its intentions to the family of the late singer.

According to Mr Arhin, further details concerning the burial will be communicated to the public after the meeting with the family.

Nana Ampadu died on the 28th of September after a short illness.

The composer, guitarist, and singer, who is a household name both in the country and abroad, hailed from Obo-Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

He shot into prominence in 1967 with his Ebi te yie (some are living well) track which many said was politically motivated.

The National Liberation Council consequently banned the song, it returned after the end of military rule.

In 1973, he won a nationwide competition to be crowned the Odwontofoohene, to wit Singer-in-Chief.

Some of his popular tracks include Ebi Ti Yie, Aku Sika, Kofi Nkrabea, Obiaa Ba Nnye, Woyoo Woyoo, Mother, Mentumi Ngyae Wo, Agartha, Aye Se Ye Do Wo, Drivers, Anibere Nnye, Oman Bo Adwo, Kwaata, and many others.