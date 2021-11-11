Paying attention to how the person acts, what they say, and what they do when you are together can let you know if the person you love feels the same way for you.

Maybe they say it, but it doesn’t sound convincing and you’re not sure if they are telling the truth or just stringing you along. Maybe you just want to find out where you stand; Here are the five ways to find out if your partner truly loves you:

Can the person honestly be him/herself around you?

When someone loves you, he completely opens up to you. If you get to see a whole side they don’t show the public, that may be a love sign. For instance, if your partner is pretty serious or polite in public, but shows a more goofy and silly side when you’re alone, then they are really opening up to you and loves you. If the person shares his/her deepest emotions with you and is comfortable with it, then that is love.

How does the person look at you?

There is that stir that someone gives you that melts your soul. You can check your loved one’s face the next time you see them… does he/she look at you in a goofy, watery, silly and adorable way that can only be described as “googly-eyed”? You will know it when you see it. You won’t get this look all the time — you can spot it in the morning, or randomly across the dinner table. You may also be able to catch the person staring at you with the same expression.

Does the person say “I love you” and means it?

If your romantic partner really loves you and tells you this much while looking into your eyes, sounding earnest, and not wanting anything from you, then it’s likely that he/she really means it. If the person undeniably loves you, then they will say it for no reason at all, not just because the needs a favor or because it feels like the right thing to say. However, remember that there is a big difference between “Love ya!” and “I love you.

Is the person happy being around you?

If a person had a very bad day but lights up when you come around, that’s a sign of love. If he/she is in love with you then the sight of you or your voice is guaranteed to make him or her feel better. To be sure, see how they reacts the next time you show up when they are in a bad mood.

Does the person talk about your future together?

If the person talks about the future and always includes you in it, then there is a good chance that they truly love you, because true commitment means seeing a forever with another person. If the person routinely talks about what you’re going to do in the future, about what your lives will look like one, two, or even 10 years in the future together, what your kids will look like, where you will retire together, or where you will go for your honeymoon, then he is probably in love with you.