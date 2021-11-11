The Black Stars failed to secure a win against Ethiopia in the matchday five games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.
Ghana was hosted at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.
The Black Stars were hoping to keep their fine start under Milovan Rajevac after recording a double win over Zimbabwe last month.
However, after 90 minutes of action, the four-time African champions were held to a 1-1 drawn game.
The draw means Ghana has moved level with leaders South Africa on 10 points but the latter will play Zimbabwe tonight at 7:00 pm at the FNB Stadium before travelling to Ghana for the final round of games.
After the game, Ghanaians took to social media to react to the team’s poor outings against Ethiopia.