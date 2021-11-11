The Black Stars failed to secure a win against Ethiopia in the matchday five games of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana was hosted at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The Black Stars were hoping to keep their fine start under Milovan Rajevac after recording a double win over Zimbabwe last month.

However, after 90 minutes of action, the four-time African champions were held to a 1-1 drawn game.

The draw means Ghana has moved level with leaders South Africa on 10 points but the latter will play Zimbabwe tonight at 7:00 pm at the FNB Stadium before travelling to Ghana for the final round of games.

After the game, Ghanaians took to social media to react to the team’s poor outings against Ethiopia.

How can a national team call a player with these stats ,go on and field him and expert to qualify for Worldcup .. You think Worldcup is a joke? 😏😏😏😏 2Omatches no goal . Jordan Ayew#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/yk5JIEUWOa — Boadi Cocoa Tea🇬🇭🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@Cocoatea57) November 11, 2021

Imagine watching black stars against Hansi Flick’s Germany , or trying to defend against Mbappe, Benzema and Dembele running at Amartey and Aidoo or trying to win the ball back from Spain …tragic !!!! They should stay at home 👍🏽 #BlackStars — . (@FCB_Tryk) November 11, 2021

Next challenge: Qualify for the world cup with Black Stars



Milo:#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/Xgz494AZN4 — Jeez.🍷 (@i_amJustice_) November 11, 2021

Ghanaians at work at the moment #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/2w3leKjyw4 — Ghana News Express (@Ghnewsexpress) November 11, 2021