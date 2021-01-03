As Ghana is threatened with a second wave of Coronavirus, President Akufo-Addo will address the nation on measures his administration has taken to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

His 21st televised address follows a similar one held on Wednesday, December 20, 2020.

In the last update, the President had revealed that the country had recorded some 53,653 Covid-19 cases with 52,331 recoveries and 331 deaths, leaving 991 active cases.

While continuing to ease some restrictions put in place, the President had also announced that the country’s borders by sea and land will remain closed.

He also urged the citizens to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 protocols as government works to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases has taken an upward turn with 134 new cases, resting the total active cases at 901.