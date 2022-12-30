President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday swore in two new Apex Court judges, Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

This was at a short ceremony held at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo while administering the judicial oath, oaths of Secrecy and Allegiance asked the judges to possess a sound knowledge of the law and set precedents in the application of the law.

According to him, the Supreme Court is not bound to follow decisions of any other courts and therefore its judges must apply the law as expected in order to command the respect of the people.

He noted that the perspective of the Supreme Court Judges is critical for our national development especially at these challenging times.

ALSO READ:

Akufo-Addo issues counsels Supreme Court judges

Minority expresses worry over number of judges appointed to Supreme Court by Akufo-Addo

The President also urged the judges to help make rule of law not just a slogan but reality.



Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu on behalf of her colleague thanked President Akufo-Addo and pledged to do Justice to all manner of people as expected of them.