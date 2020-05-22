President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has has described the situation where judges prefer judgement to use judgements from lower courts as basis for their decisions by citing them as unacceptable.

Akufo-Addo and Justice Clemence Hoenyenuga

According to the the president, the Supreme Court of Ghana is, by law, not bound by the decisions of any other court including its own decisions.

He noted that the SC has all the powers, authority and jurisdiction vested in the Constitution or any other law to depart from its own previous rulings per Article 129 of the 1992 Constitution.

Akufo-Addo addressing some judges at the Supreme Court

The President said judges, especially SC judges, must be learned, know their cases and ensure that decisions and judgments the pass contribute to the orderly development of the country.

The President made these points when he swore in Justice Clemence Hoenyenuga at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Justice Clemence Hoenyenuga being sworn-in as supreme court judge

President Akufo-Addo noted that even though Justice Hoenyenuga has had somewhat difficult few weeks, he has comported himself in a dignified manner.

He, therefore, urged him to overlook those events and ensure the strict application of the laws without fear or favour as well as dispense justice in accordance with his conscience and the rule of law.

President Akufo-Addo also hoped that with over 39 years experience, Justice Hoenyenuga will do justice to all manner of persons as prescribed by the Constitution.

President Nana Akufo-Addo with some judges at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Clemence Hoenyenuga

Justice Hoenyenuga, on his part, pledged to uphold the faith reposed in him, to the best of his ability and ensure the 1992 Constitution is upheld and for that matter the rule of law.