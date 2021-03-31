President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Parliament for the bi-partisan approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The minister was approved by consensus via voice vote on the floor on Monday, March 29, 2021.

According to President Akufo-Addo, that was his best 77th birthday gift from the House which fell on the same day.

“I commend Parliament for the bi-partisan consensus manner with which it did its work and I’m grateful to the House for giving me a good birthday present with the approval of the Minister on my birthday,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed this at the swearing-in of Mr Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Jubilee House.

“I am happy that he’s recovered fully from his medical condition and made history by becoming the first minister in the life of our nation to have been vetted for two consecutive days at the committee hearings,” he added.

The President, among other things, said Mr Ofori-Atta’s reappointment was as a result of the competence demonstrated in his first term.

“He provided a staunch defence of his record in office as Finance Minister from February 17, 2017, when he inherited a weak, faltering economy from the Mahama Administration and helped nurse the economy back to good health by January 6, 2021,” he lauded.

The President further reiterated the welfare of Ghanaian remains the paramount consideration of public policy, hence charged Mr Ofori-Atta to provide the leadership that is needed to improve the standard of living.