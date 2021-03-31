Parliament has passed the Appropriation Bill 2021 to give government the green light to spend to the sum of GhC 129 billion.

This is to finance the government’s operations within the financial year commencing January, 1 to 31 December, 2021.

The approval authorises the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund and other funds for the purposes of financing government projects.

The passage of the act is in accordance with article 106 (13) of the 1992 Constitution and order 119 of the Standing Orders of the House.

A total of 30.3 billion cedis will be used to service compensation of public sector employees while Ghc 25.6 billion cedis will be to cater for wages and salaries.

The government has also allocated Ghc 4.5 billion cedis for Covid-19 related expenditures, Ghc 200 million has also been allocated for Covid-19 Alleviation Programme (Electricity and Water).

An amount of GHS929 million has also been allocated for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines (Operations and procurement).

The House also approved an allocation of 597 for the National Covid-19 response and GHS 1.4 billion has been allocated to provide Health infrastructure within the 2021 financial year among other expenditures.