President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Thursday, December 9, 2021, given a lifetime achievement award for his administration’s flagship Free Senior High School policy.

The award was by the US National Bar Association, whose President was at the Jubilee House to present the award to President Akufo-Addo.

The award came with a plaque presented by the Association’s president Judge Carlos E. Moore, along with a delegation.

Commenting on the award, President Akufo-Addo posted on his social media handles: “The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, also presented a “Lifetime Achievement Award” in recognition of my “initiative to provide free quality education to students”, which “will help with the broader development” of Ghana and achieving Goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goals.”