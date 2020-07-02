President Nana Akufo-Addo has penned an emotional tribute to mourn the death of late politician and lawyer, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

The president’s tribute follows several messages of Goodwill from some New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts and Ghanaians at large.

Taking to social media, he expressed his deepest sorrow for the passing of the NPP’s top member, adding he will widely be missed.

According to reports, Sir John died Wednesday evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Until his death, Sir John was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.