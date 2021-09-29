President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu, following his demise on September 28, 2021.

According to the First Man, he is ever grateful for Nana Ampadu’s undying effort to propel him with his music career “in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016.”

He further described the music legend as a trailblazer whose music career had a strong impact on successive generations of Ghanaians.

Taking to his social media pages, President Akufo-Addo commiserated with the family and asked God to keep the music icon in his bosom.

Read the full post below:

I have learnt, with great sadness, of the death of one of Ghana’s musical icons, the legendary high-life artiste, Nana Ampadu.

The outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians.

Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana, and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to my victory in the elections of 2016, for which I remain eternally grateful. President Akufo-Addo

His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed. My deep condolences to his widow, children and family.

Rest in perfect peace, Nana, and may the Almighty keep you in His bosom until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen.

Nana Ampadu, da yie, Nyame nfa wo kra nsie.

Nana Ampadu was reported dead in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28. He passed on at age 76.

The musician is known for popular songs such as ‘Oman Bo Adwo’, ‘Mother’, ‘Obra’ and ‘Osaman Bi’, among others.

Nana Ampadu’s Obra, was very popular as it was the theme song for one of the Akan Drama groups aired on national broadcaster, GTV on Sundays.