President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated Felicia Edem Attipoe as the new Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) of the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister-designate for the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and Representative of the President, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

The statement said the nomination is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 constitution.

Madam Attipoe’s nomination is pending approval by the assembly.

If approved, she will succeed Anna Adukwei Addo.

