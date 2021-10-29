A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “the most lawless President” the country has ever had.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe also called for investigations into the reports of violence and chaos that marred the approval of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in some parts of the country.

Addressing the press at his residence on Thursday, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe decried the current breakdown of laws in Ghana, attributing the situation to the posture of the President.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo himself does not obey the country’s laws as a leader, resulting in the culture of brazen impunity, which has crept into the local government system.

Stating his stance as a member of the NPP and a senior statesman, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the situation of lawlessness must be cured immediately.

In his view, “Ghana is a Democratic state ruled by law, and [therefore] the law must be applied to whoever violates it or sidesteps it for their individual gain”, he emphasised.

On the recent approval of MMDCEs, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said the reports and allegations of bribery, oppression and widespread confusion were a blight on the country’s democracy, which must be condemned by all and sundry.

Explaining the cause of the happenings, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe indicated that the reasons given by the assembly members for their rejection included lack of development in their localities, lack of good human relation on the part of chief executives, and many others.

He further intimated that most of the appointees were also rejected because “of the deeds of their appointor [President Akufo-Addo], who has starved the assembly’s of their Common Fund for four quarters and had wickedly introduced the capping system to take part of monies meant for development in their localities.”

He, therefore, called for immediate investigations into all the circumstances that characterised the process in that regard.

“I call on the government, the Ghana Police Service led by Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Parliament of Ghana to as a matter of urgency, effect an investigation into these happenings in the various assemblies in order to bring the perpetrators of this undemocratic act to book.

“These acts continue to dent our image as a country and violate the fundamental human rights and freedom of the 1992 constitution, chapter 5; in this case, the right to vote,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

Commenting on the NPP, he said the party’s values have been eroded by Akufo-Addo’s poor leadership and disregard for the rule of law.

He, however, expressed confidence in the party’s ability to return to its roots and deal with the ills that confront the party.

