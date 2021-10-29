SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 11 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 30 October to Monday 1 November 2021.

The headline clash from Serie A this weekend is the meeting of Roma and AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on the evening of Sunday 31 October. Roma boss Jose Mourinho will be hoping this Halloween clash is not a horror show against one of the league’s true title contenders, with the Rossoneri looking strong through the early part of the season.

Despite this, Milan coach Stefano Pioli has not embraced the role of potential title winners: “Milan have grown a lot and still have room for improvement but the panorama of Scudetto contenders has not changed: the candidates are always the same, five or six, with Juve who will soon be back up there, and Atalanta who are used to slow starts,” insisted the veteran tactician.

“It will be essential for Milan to demonstrate decisive quality: continuity in the results. Eighteen months of excellent performances are not enough to win.”

The round opens on Saturday with a potential thriller in Bergamo, as Atalanta host Lazio for a meeting of two stylish, attack-minded teams. It will also be one for tactics nerds, with Gian Piero Gasperini pitting his wits against Maurizio Sarri.

Saturday also sees Juventus looking to continue their resurgence with a win away to Verona, while Serie A champions Internazionale will back themselves to claim all three points from a home match against Udinese early on Sunday.

Napoli will feel the same for their clash away to Salernitana, with the Neapolitans enjoying a drive in midfield that has been boosted by Cameroonian Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. The player on loan from Fulham has even earned special praise from coach Luciano Spalletti.

“I didn’t know him when the directors first spoke to me about this player, but that kind of physicality in the tackle is a regular thing in England, it’s less common here,” said Spalletti of Anguissa.

“I had a few doubts, but everyone told me good things and he is really a splendid lad, it felt almost like he was returning to Napoli rather than arriving for the first time. You can ask him anything and he’ll do it. If he adds in the quality of being more of a box-to-box player, then Fabian Ruiz and the rest of the team can benefit even more.”

Serie A broadcast details, 30 October – 1 November 2021:

All times CAT

Saturday 30 October

15:00: Atalanta v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:30: Verona v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Torino v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 31 October

13:30: Internazionale v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Fiorentina v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Genoa v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Sassuolo v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:00: Salernitana v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Roma v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 1 November