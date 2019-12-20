Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has raised questions about the expended GH¢ 63 million on foreign travels by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the amount expended was too much and asserted that President Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s first President to spend such an amount on travels within nine months.

“Travel expenses by the president and his Chief of Staff is GH¢ 63 million, so I ask, what travels did he make and which planes did he take? The expenditure is too much,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Friday, the legislator complained of high expenditures incurred through the operations of the presidency.

“Yes, we acknowledge that there is a lot of work to be done by the presidency but they are spending too much, if the president is erring, he should be told so,” he noted.

The Minority in Parliament has, therefore, called on the Chief of Staff to provide a detailed breakdown of how she has so far expended the GH₵3.4 billion approved by Parliament in 2019.