President Nana Akufo-Addo will from Monday, 12th September 2022 to Tuesday, 13th September 2022, embark on a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.

The President is scheduled to commission projects, inspect ongoing ones and confer with traditional leaders of the area.

On Monday, 12th September 2022, President Akufo-Addo will attend the opening of the Ghana Bar Association Conference in Ho, followed by an interview session on Stone City Radio.

He will then depart to Kpeve to inspect work progress on the Eastern Corridor Road and the Agenda 111 Hospital Project, both in South Dayi Constituency.

In Kpando, the President will call on the Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area and inspect the construction of the Steel Bridge to end the day’s schedule.

Day Two of the tour will begin with a visit to the 66 Artillery Regiment Military Barracks in Ho and an inspection of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support programme at the Ho Central Market.

President Akufo-Addo will depart to Aflao to Commission the Aflao Community Day School, in the Ketu South constituency.

He will proceed to the North Tongu constituency to commission the North Tongu District Magistrate Court, after a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Battor Traditional Area to climax the President’s visit to the region.