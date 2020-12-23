Yesterday, 22nd December, 2020 marked the 39th birthday of Ghanaian recording artist Samini.

And as the goodwill messages poor in for the “my own” singer, from far and near, I guess one that would stand out for Samini is the one that came in from the Nation’s president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

He was one of the foremost musicians who supported the 4more4Nana movement that culminated in the re-lection of Nana Addo.

Nana Addo took to his Instagram page to celebrate Samini who did a campaign song for Nana during the electioneering period.

He wished God’s blessing on the ‘Celebration’ hitmaker, and gave him a shoutout using his popular party track title ‘Kpoyaka’.