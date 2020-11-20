For most people having a first-time pedicure, the ticking sensation is one to remember.

That was exactly the case of controversial actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo when she had a spa treatment on Thursday.

The actress, who has quickly grown from grass to grace, was groaning with excitement, and she could not sit steadily in her lazy chair.

She was screaming and touching herself as the male technician rubs his hands across her legs.

Akuapem Poloo, who revealed the service was “too sweet”, asked her fans to forgive her for misbehaving.