Controversial actress Akuapem Poloo has reiterated her decision not to be swayed by temptations to sin against her flesh.

Answering questions on her conversion to Islam and the implications on her status as an influencer, she remarked that she is ready to leave her previous lifestyle in her past and uphold the principles of Islam.

Poloo, who stated in previous interviews she would twerk and do all manner of things for money to care for herself and her son, made a U-turn when asked if she will be ready to offer body for some cheques.

She shocked the interviewer, Mavis Amanor (Fire Lady) and other panelists of the Ladies Time show on Asempa FM when she turned down an offer of $5million.

According to Poloo she has a covenant with God and any person who presents her with such an offer is a messenger of the devil.

She added that if making her back touch the bed is the only way to make some money, she would rather enjoy her poverty.

Watch video below: