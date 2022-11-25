The Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) is working on removing the death penalty sentence from the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

CHRAJ intends to organize public events to advocate for support for the removal of the death penalty from the constitution.

The legal body proposes a life sentence as a replacement for the death penalty as the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) and Armed Forces Act 1962 (Act 105) infringe on the right to life and dignity.

Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr. Joseph Whittal, and Amnesty International Ghana have had discussions on how the death penalty can be abolished from Ghana. Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr. Richard Quayson also had discussions with Amnesty International on what goal they intend to achieve by the abolition of the law.

Amnesty International Ghana and 27 shareholders are preparing to submit a memorandum in support of the Private Members Bill before parliament towards the abolishment of the death penalty sentence.

Head of the Amnesty International delegation, Miss Berlinda Asamayuah has asked for the support of the President, speaker of parliament, religious bodies and civil societies to support and help abolish the law.

CHRAJ is a legal body with the basic obligation of protecting the rights and freedom of all Ghanaians.