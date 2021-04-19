Legal Counsel for actress Akuapem Poloo has revealed her seven-year-old son does not know her mother is in prison.

Andrew Kudzo Vortia said they have explained to the young boy that his mother was shooting a movie and should return after she is done.

“I have told him mummy is going to do some acting work. I have created an impression that what is happening is part of the role that she is playing. So the son thinks the mother is acting,” he revealed in an interview on Prime Morning on Joy Prime.

The lawyer said he offered to take care of the boy while his mother serves the 90 days sentence an Accra High Court handed her.

He is convinced he has better facilities to take care of the young boy while his mother is in jail.

“I took him to my outside residence. I have a house that hosts about five orphans so they are playing around my compound,” Mr Vortia added.

He also said they have been trying their best to shield his young mind from finding out what actually is going on.