The Nkawkaw Divisional Police Command is on manhunt for about 20 armed individuals who launched an assault on and robbed the Akroma Gold Mining Company situated in Esaase, within the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The assailants, heavily armed, targeted the company’s processing area, where they not only robbed the premises but also subjected several workers, including expatriates, to assault and injury.

Overcoming the security measures in place, the armed group seized undisclosed quantities of gold bars before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival.

Injured workers, some of whom sustained gunshot wounds, were promptly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The Head of Human Resources at the company, Frederick Obeng Somuah, who confirmed the incident, said the management is fully cooperating with ongoing police investigations.

“Yesterday, around 5:40 am, the company’s processing area was attacked by some armed men. In fact, as to the number of armed men, they range between 10 and 20. But police are still investigating to know the extent of damage and the items they actually took.

“Unfortunately, some of our guys were injured during the incident. We had some gunshots and injuries, and also they beat us mercilessly. Fortunately, no death was recorded. We are okay.

“The police have come in, the regional command, through to the district police command, and we are hoping and believing that the investigations will go well so that the perpetrators will be brought to book.” he said on Citi News.

