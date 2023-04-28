Pupils of Akotoshi M/A Basic school in the Amasaman Constituency of the Greater Accra region are heaving a sigh of relief.

This is because aspiring parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Precious Kwaku Sena Fiawo has brought respite after donated 240 roofing sheets to the school.

The roof of the building housing primary one to five was ripped off after a heavy rainstorm in the area three years ago.

The situation according reports forced the school to run shift to accommodate the pupils.

Chairperson of Akotoshi M /A Basic School Parents Teacher Association, Victoria Serwaa Appiah who was overjoyed said the donation is very timely.

She revealed that, the shift was affecting the performance of the pupils so they decided to increase the number of pupils in a class.

This strategy too, Ms. Appiah said failed because the classes were very congested which affected teaching a learning.

However, she said with the donation, the roof can be fixed for the pupils to return to class.

Ms. Appiah expressed profound gratitude to the NDC parliamentary aspirant for Amasaman constituency for the kind gesture.

For his part, Precious Kwaku Sena Fiawo said his motivation is to ensure children in the constituency get quality education.

According to him, the government alone cannot provide all infrastructure for schools, for which reason all must endeavour to support.

Mr. Fiawo encouraged all Ghanaians not to wait until they get a leadership position to support their communities, but always endeavour to support with the little they have.