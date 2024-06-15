Residents of EMEFS Hill View Estate in the Ningo Prampram area along the Akosombo highway, are raising urgent concerns about the deplorable state of their access road, which is posing severe health risks to them.

Between 40 to 50% of residents and homeowners are relocating due to the numerous challenges posed by the road’s poor condition.

The residents report a high incidence of respiratory conditions caused by excessive dust from the road.

Many have had to shut down their businesses as a result, whereas homeowners are losing tenants and revenue on their investments.

In an interview with Joy News, residents battling various respiratory issues demanded immediate repairs. One resident remarked, “When it isn’t raining, the road is extremely dusty. I always wear a nose mask when going to school because I’m asthmatic, and even a small amount of dust can cause severe problems for me.”

Another resident, who suffers from multiple allergies, explained that the dust exacerbates her condition, causing frequent sneezing and coughing.

Additionally, a resident with eye problems noted that the dust compels her to visit the hospital more often for checkups.

Despite numerous appeals to the authorities, residents say their concerns have been ignored.

Solomon Tettey, Financial Secretary of the EMEF Estate Residents Association, highlighted the financial impact, saying, “People have invested heavily in these residential properties, often intending to rent them out. However, due to the dust and poor road conditions, many are moving out, and potential tenants are deterred.”

He continued, “The bad road situation makes it impossible to attract tenants. Some potential tenants visit, assess the road, and leave. This results in vacant houses, causing financial losses for those who invested with the hope of earning income during retirement.”

Assembly Member for the Mataheko Electoral Area, Charles Agyemang, urged the authorities to address residents’ concerns, particularly regarding heavy trucks that exacerbate the road’s deterioration.

“Residents have called for tipper trucks not to ply this very road because of the weight of the cars” he added.