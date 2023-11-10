The Volta Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken on the Gender Minister over her silence on the devastation caused by the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage.

The NDC has bemoaned that despite heightened media coverage of the dire situation, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, and her Ministry have been missing in action.

In a statement, the party said vulnerable groups thus the aged, women, children, and people living with disabilities, among others have been displaced by the floods and are facing discrimination in the distribution of relief items.

“The Media is inundated with SOS calls and cries from these vulnerable individuals while Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu appears to be either sleeping or deliberately sitting unconcerned.

“Even the reported case of collapse of an elderly woman in the Agbetikpo camp in North Tongu nor the weeping of a frail 85-year-old Janet Gidi on live TV that they are being discriminated against could not move her to realize that it is her sworn responsibility to cater for these vulnerable people,” the statement read in parts.

Aside from this, the NDC said most of these people are also still living in very inhumane and unsanitary conditions at risk of disease and abuse.

A situation they have described as an unacceptable and dire situation that requires immediate attention and redress.

The NDC firmly believes that it is the responsibility of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to ensure that these vulnerable populations are protected and provided with the necessary support during times of crisis.

“It is her obligation to take a keen interest in and ensure equitable access to relief resources, and this blatant discrimination goes against the very principles she is entrusted to uphold. It is a clear case of dereliction of duty, and it is high time she stood up and be counted,” it added.

Meanwhile, they have called on philanthropists and entities to deliberately target persons with disabilities, children, the aged, and other vulnerable groups with their donations.

The party has further implored the government through the ministry to take urgent and decisive steps to rectify these injustices and ensure no one is left behind in these excruciating times of humanitarian crisis.

