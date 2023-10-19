A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Thompson has said the Akosombo dam spillage victims are to blame for their woes.

According to him, they failed to heed to call on them to relocate to a safe place ahead of the spillage.

Over 26,000 people have been displaced and rendered homeless by the floods, disrupting livelihoods and economic activities.

Residents in the five affected districts in the Volta region have said the Volta River Authority (VRA) failed to give early notice before the spillage.

They claim the Authority only gave them a three-day notice.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr. Thompson said the affected residents had ample time to evacuate.

He claimed, officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Assembly members began a simulation exercise in November 2022.

“Efforts were made, people were advised. Sometimes some of us wait for the worst to happen before we take action,” he fumed.

Mr. Thompson held the view that, the spillage was a step in the right direction.

“If we wait for the walls of the dam to break down, all regions including Greater Accra would be evacuated because no one can stand the force water” he said.

Mr. Thompson praised government for its efforts in ensuring the safety of the victims.

Watch the video below:

