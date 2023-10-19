A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their posture regarding the outcome of the Akosombo dam spillage.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, programme Chairman Boateng-Agyemang emphasised that, the situation was a national disaster.

“It is therefore necessary for all and sundry to get on board to help find solutions to restore livelihoods and rebuild the affected communities” the NPP former Chairman said.

But the NDC, according to him, has decided to politicise the issue by dwelling on the comments President Nana Akufo-Addo made about votes at Mepe when he visited the area on Monday.

The former chairman, who is incensed over the development, questioned the measures NDC has put in place to assist the people.

“What have the NDC and the MPs in the area done about the situation? Yet they are dwelling on the comments of the President when people are suffering,” he bemoaned.

Commenting on the spillage, Mr. Boateng-Agyemang said the Volta River Authority (VRA) should have also been proactive since this is not the first time they have embarked on this exercise.

“This is the 11th time VRA has spilled the dam so what has been their plan all these years? They are able to detect when the volume of water decreases and even go ahead to warn that we will be in a power crisis if it doesn’t rain so how come they didn’t start the spillage gradually about two months ago when there was consistent rain?” he quizzed.

