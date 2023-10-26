Dano Milk Ghana, a subsidiary of Arla Foods Limited, a leading dairy company in the world, has donated products worth GH₵ 22,000 in support of the relief campaign for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage launched by Adom Brands, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited.

Adom Brands, made up of Adom FM, Asempa FM, Adom TV, and Adomonline last week announced a partnership with the Mepe Development Association (MDA) to rally support for flood victims.

The collaboration aims to mobilise relief items and donations from the public to alleviate the hardships faced by the flood victims.

In light of this, Dano Milk on Thursday heeded the clarion call for assistance and made a generous donation.

The Marketing Manager of Arla Foods Limited, Wilson Agbeko, who donated the products, said the company is committed to providing displaced persons with essential support during this challenging time.

Adom FM’s Programmes Manager, Joshua Tigo, who received the donation on behalf of Adom Brands and MDA, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the company.

The Akosombo Dam spillage has left many communities in dire need of essential supplies, including shelter, and clean water.

Over 30,000 people have been displaced and rendered homeless with the situation becoming increasingly dire by the day.

Donations in diverse forms are, therefore, still being accepted to support the victims.

To make monetary contributions, donations can be made through MTN mobile money number 0242702080 or deposited into the MDA’s account at the Mepe Area Rural Bank (account number: 5021120000130461, account name: Mepe Development Association).