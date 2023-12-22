Executives of Akontombra constituency in the Western North Region are appealing to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call the Regional Minster, Richard Ebbah Obeng, and the former Regional Chairman, Benjamin William Assuah to order.

They claim the two are campaigning against the incumbent MP, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh.

The petitioners made up of polling station executives, delegates and electoral area coordinators are appealing for fair play and a level playing field for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh ahead of the party’s primaries.

Speaking at a press briefing, the coordinator for the Aprutu/Yawkrom electoral area, Justice Boakye alleged that, the Regional Minister and former Regional Chairman have pitched camp to turn the constituents against the MP.

He made reference to a similar incident in 2022, where executives campaigned against Martha Kwayie Manu, the parliamentary candidate for the Sehwi Juaboso Constituency, leading to her loss.

They, therefore, want the NEC to call them to order so that there would be peace and orderliness in the constituency to enable them break the 8.

They added that, the MP had even performed enough to run unopposed in the upcoming primaries.

The petitioners indicated that, the MP has been involved in human resource development and job placements for his constituents and his resources have brightened the party’s outlook in the constituency.

Justice Boakye further called on all the party supporters in the constituency to rally behind Alex Djornuboah Tetteh to go unopposed in the primaries.