Dutch giants, Ajax will demand around £40-million to part ways with Mohammed Kudus in the summer, according to UK-based portal, Athletic.

The Ghana international has been a subject of interest from several clubs including the Premier League heavyweights following his explosive performance at the World Cup and in the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old has scored a staggering 22 goals in 48 games for both club and country this season with six assists also to his name.

Kudus is contracted to Ajax until the end of the 2024/25 season and is said to have rejected a one-year contract extension from the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit.

The Athletic reports that Ajax would rather part ways with the player this summer “than allow them to enter the final 24 months of their deals” with a fee of £40million said to be enough to convince the Eredivisie side.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been mentioned as clubs keeping tabs on the former Right to Dream academy graduate.

Kudus joined Ajax in 2020 from FC Nordjaelland on a 9 million Euros deal and has since established himself as a key cog to the club.

