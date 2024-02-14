The Paramount Chief of the Ntotroso Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region, Barima Twereko Ampem (III), has officially commissioned the Twereko Ampem Senior High School in Ntotroso.

The school’s establishment is to provide access to quality education in the community.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the Ahafo Minister, the Asutifi North District Chief Executive, chiefs, educators, security services, clergy, politicians, parents, and students.

Speaking at the event, Barima Twereko Ampem III called on Regional and District authorities to advocate for projects and resources to enhance the school’s academic standards.

The chief highlighted the ongoing efforts by local chiefs to provide infrastructure for the school but emphasized the need for additional support from government to further improve teaching and learning.

He also expressed concerns about security, noting the lack of fencing around the school premises and called on the Asutifi District Police Commander to implement proactive measures to address potential intrusions.

In his address, the Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye, commended the Barima Twereko Ampem (III) for the vision to establish the school for the community’s development.

He cited the instrumental role played by the chief in the establishment of the Nursing College, funded in part by Newmont.

Mr. Boakye urged the youth in the area to take advantage of the school to further their education.