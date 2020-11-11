The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed the party’s intention to take drastic action against the government.

He said the NDC and other like-minded associations shall embark on series of protests and legal actions to ensure every pesewa dishonestly paid in agreement to the ‘shady’ Agyapa Royalties deal is refunded.

Mr Gyamfi made it clear the government’s failure to heed to the call will see Ghana witness “the biggest demonstration ever seen in the history of this country.”

The ultimatum, he emphasised, rests on the first week of December, after which the umbrella party will show their opposition powers.

Reiterating the threat in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story Tuesday, Mr Gyamfi said the intent is to expose the New Patriotic Party that he says has made it a mantra to accuse the NDC of being corrupt and having stolen from the public purse whilst in office.

“You see talk is cheap. They are in government now. If they think anybody violated the laws of this country and were paid monies that they were not supposed to be paid, let them retrieve it.

“That cannot be a justification for this naked robbery,” he said.

According to the Communications Officer, monies were illegally paid to “Databank, which is owned by the President’s cousin and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta; African Legal Associates, which is owned by another cousin Gabby Otchere Darko; and their foreign compradors.”

This, he said, exhibits the nepotism that is being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government.