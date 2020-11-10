The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party has been vindicated over its assertion that the Agyapa deal is a shady one.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said this is evident in the findings of the Special Prosecutor’s Corruption Risk Assessment Report of the deal.

“The Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) conducted on Agyapa confirms our long-held position that the whole Agyapa deal is daylight robbery,” he said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor established in his Corruption Risk Assessment Report of the Agyapa Royalties deal that there was reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity in the selection process of the deal.

He added that upon analyzing the transaction document, he uncovered that the arrangements lacked transparency.

Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, the General Secretary of the party explained that per the findings in the Special Prosecutor’s report, the transactions and Mandate Agreement [of Agyapa] violated the Public Procurement Act, the Financial Management Act, and the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

“As a matter of fact, the processes leading to the transaction agreements and Mandate Agreement were shady, opaque and fraught with procurement rigging, stonewalling, fraud, statutory and constitutional breaches,” he added.

He further noted that the valuation of gold royalties and transaction agreements in the country that President Akufo-Addo approved “was a ripoff and an affront to the sovereignty of our dear nation.”

He, therefore, has tasked the Special Prosecutor to proceed further to prosecute all persons found culpable in the deal.