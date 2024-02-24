The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has expressed concern over the actions of the government regarding their mandate to manage the country’s mineral resources.

According to him, government colluded to manipulate the controversial $12 million Agyapa Deal, undermining the interests of the Ghanaian people.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, February 24, Mr Gyamfi reiterated the NDC’s stance that the special purpose vehicle was and continues to be detrimental to the welfare of Ghanaians.

He explained that the fundamental objective of the deal was to sell the nation’s mineral royalties at an unreasonably low and undervalued price.

“If you do the analysis of what they sort to do, we were virtually given our gold resources for $200 dollars per annum when today, prosperity has shown that the price is $2,000 and above so clearly, this was a reap off and was going to deprive future governments of critical mineral royalties for the development of this country,” he said.

Throughout their advocacy against the Agyapa Deal, Mr Gyamfi stressed that the NDC maintained a principled and patriotic stance, aligning with the concerns of Ghanaian citizens.

This, he said led to the party boycotting the flawed approval process in Parliament, and “that is why our then flagbearer who is still our current flagbearer backed then promised to abrogate the Agyapa Deal if he had been elected in 2020.”

Mr Gyamfi emphasised that what the NDC is shocked and dismayed about is the revelation by the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng who before the Public Account Committee of Parliament disclosed that the government spent $12 million on the botched deal.

“That is what we are shocked and totally scandalised by and we are very clear in our minds that this so-called expenditure is nothing but naked robbery, naked thievery, naked corruption and an abuse of the public purse,” he stressed.

The NDC Communications Officer insisted that these payments amounted to willful financial loss to the state, constituting a crime under the country’s laws.

Mr Gyamfi stressed that the funds must be recovered, and those responsible should face legal consequences rather than going unpunished.

