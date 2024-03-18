The Medical Superintendent of the Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital, has denied knowledge of allegations by some people that the hospital caused the death of a 54-year-old woman.

Dr. Abuku said the hospital did no wrong to direct security personnel and nurses to turn away patients who were brought in for admission since fumigation had been done in all rooms of the facility at the time.

In a media interview to debunk the allegation, Dr. Abuku said the hospital management gave a week-long public notice for its planned fumigation exercise, and all standardised existing protocols were duly observed by extending letters to nearby hospitals in the municipality about the work.

The Medical Superintendent explained that, Mr. Nawarf Awudu sent his sick mother to the hospital on Saturday, March 9, and allegedly accused the authorities of refusing to admit her because of the fumigation.

The man was said to have rushed his mother to the Swedru Alhmadiyya Hospital afterwards, but she, unfortunately, died on admission there.

Dr. Abuku said the management had been carrying out fumigation exercises occasionally, as in any government hospital, per the mission and vision of the facility.

“It would be unwise on health grounds to admit patients when rooms were fumigated because it could be hazardous for the patients. Even those already on admission were discharged for their safety,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the facility where the woman was sent could not stabilise her, even though she was admitted on time.

Dr. Abuku entreated the public, especially people living in and around Agona Swedru, to exercise restraint by condemning the hospital’s management since it was there to save lives and must do all in its power to ensure the realisation of that mandate.

The medical superintendent expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family for the loss of their relative due to circumstances beyond the control of the hospital.

ALSO READ:

2024 election: Adwoa Safo speaks on becoming Bawumia’s running mate

Why I removed Ofori-Atta – Akufo-Addo explains