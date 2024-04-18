The Agona Kwanyarko Police has arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at Agona Kwanyarko over GH¢500 debt.

The suspect who was arrested on Thursday morning has been handed over to the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command.

In an interview with Adom News, Assembly man for Ahoroso Odumase Electoral Area, Benjamin Sackey said cutlasses were retrieved from the suspect at the time of arrest.

He is currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

Background

Three people were injured and properties destroyed in the clash between irate youth group from Agona Kwanyarko Zongo and Agona Fawomaye over a GH¢500 debt.

According to sources, Yaw Baah, a native of Agona Fawomaye bought a tree from Kofi Annan for GH¢900, not knowing another person in Kofi Annan’s family had also sold the same tree to another individual.

After some months, Yaw Baah approached Kofi Annan for his money and Kofi Annan paid GH¢400 out of the GH¢900, leaving a balance of GH¢500.

The group also destroyed television sets and some properties of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the town and brutalized innocent people.

Residents of Agona Kwanyarko fear of a reprisal attack from the youth of the town.

ALSO READ: