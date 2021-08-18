A former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chided the party for the noise over the government’s promise to build 111 hospitals across the country.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs said he is not surprised at the position of the opposition since they were not ambitious while in power.

The NDC is pessimistic about the Agenda 111 project by the Akufo-Addo government. They argue that, since he [Nana] failed to build the 88 districts hospitals it promised in 2020, they are convinced this project is just a political gimmick.

The NDC also called for further and better particulars on the funding sources, the pricing, the procurement process in the Agenda 111 project.

Reacting to this, Mr Jacobs said it is about time the NDC abandons the partisan interest.

“When we don’t do that we are not advancing the progress of this country; let’s stop it! Agenda 111 is for Ghanaians not political parties,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The former NDC Central Regional Chairman was elated the project is under the Office of the Chief of State, Madam Frema Osei Opare who has a proven track record of excellence.

“For Chief of Staff to head this flagship project, it proves the President is serious. Agenda 111 is going to happen; the hospital will be built and the people will enjoy,” Mr Jacobs said.