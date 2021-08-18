Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has rejected his expulsion from the party.

He was on July 27, 2021, expelled by the party following his suspension in February.

In a letter addressed to Mr Anyidoho, the party stated that the decision comes after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against him.

But Mr Anyidoho is demanding the retraction of his expulsion and dismissal of the recommendations of the party’s disciplinary committee.

According to him, the expulsion and the committee’s report that found him guilty of anti-party conduct are illegal and void, especially since the party failed to serve him a letter to defend himself before the committee.

In a letter dated August, 18, addressed to the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, Mr Anyidoho said the decision to expel him without a proper hearing, violates his human rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

He stated that from his calculations, the decision to kick him out of the party was fueled by “pure unadulterated malice” that was orchestrated to ensure his indefinite removal.

The former NDC Deputy General Secretary wrote that Mr Nketia himself had said in an interview that the party has been looking for an opportunity to sack him.

“It is purely disheartening that someone of your calibre, clothed with the responsibility of ensuring fairness and equity within the party, would orchestrate and endorse such illegality rooted in prejudice. At all material times, every word and action of yours in relation to this cooked-up petition and your supposed expulsion of me, has been vitiated and actuated by vile malice. Nevertheless, I shall not relent,” he wrote.

Mr Anyidoho said without equivocation that he is and will remain a member of the party.

He stated that throughout his years with the party – working with late President John Mills and as a Deputy General Secretary – he has been glued to the values of the party.

He said that he will be forced to take the issue to court if the party fails to heed his demand in 72 hours.

Read the full statement below: