The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has refuted claims of misrepresentation in the media regarding changes in the panel overseeing the trial of former COCOBOD CEO, Dr. Steven Opuni.

According to the AG, these reports are believed to be deliberately crafted to incite public disapproval of the Judiciary.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 14, the Office addressed allegations made by The Herald and commentary on social media platforms by individuals such as Prof. Kweku Asare.

It asserted that, these claims were rife with falsehoods and implied that the composition of the panel during the appeal hearing on May 8, 2024, was irregular, questionable, or unconstitutional.

The statement from the Office emphasised the importance of maintaining public trust in the judiciary and denounced any attempts to undermine its integrity through misleading narratives.

It urged the public to disregard the reportage, stating that the allegations were unfounded and lacked substance.

“The attention of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice has been drawn to deliberate misrepresentations in the media (traditional and social) about the composition of a panel to hear an appeal in the Supreme Court in a case entitled ‘Republic vrs. Dr Stephen Opuni & 2 Others’.”

Publications in various newspapers, particularly the Herald, and commentary on social media by some persons including, Prof Kweku Asare, are laden with falsehood and contain an imputation that the composition of the panel for the hearing of the appeal on 8th May, 2024 was unusual, questionable or in violation of the Constitution.,” an excerpt of the statement said.