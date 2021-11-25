It’s the birthday of Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi, and Ghanaians have come together to celebrate him on his special day.

Known affectionately as Mr Music Man, he has become a household name after dominating the music scenes since the late 1980s.

For this, Ghanaians have taken over social media to celebrate him as one of the few living legends that have hoisted Ghana’s flag on a high pedestal.

Pertinent of the celebrators is Management of Afrochella, a platform to celebrate and highlight Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives and entrepreneurs.

They have announced that Kojo Antwi will be headlining the main stage alongside superstars Wizkid and Davido to make December a detty one.

Afrochella is one of the few platforms the Creative Arts Industry has endorsed and partnered after it’s contribution to the history-maker Year of Return.