Ghanaians have tendered their condolences to popular comic actor, Sdkdele as he announces the death of his father.

According to information, his father passed on in the late hours of Wednesday, November 24.

The actor, real name Sadik Abubakah Sulley, has confirmed the news. He wrote on social media, Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee.

The cause of death and funeral announcement for Baba, as he is affectionately known, is yet to be made.

Baba rose to fame when Sdkdele featured him in one of his skits, alongside his mother.

Ghanaians were quick to appreciate their creativity which soon became a norm.

Baba also landed a music video role for Shatta Wale’s Bulletproof banger.