Ghana music has really gained so much attention and has by far performed well in Africa and the global stage as well.

And it seems talents in the country are so much interested in the much-loved Afrobeat genre that they do everything to flaunt it. The latest on the block is super-talented Bright Cobbina.

He is popularly known by stage name as Kobby Brynt. He is a new generation artiste with a unique and compelling sound.

After making so much waves, he has now joined forces with the ‘Kumerican’ rapper YPee on a masterpiece dubbed Samira.

On the track, Kobby Brynt expresses his deep love for Samira – a woman he is so much in love with – but her family dislikes him but still he stands on his promise to marry her.

YPee also blesses it with good lines of rap and it is a dope one.

