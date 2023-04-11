

Nigerian artiste Davido has hinted in his recent interview on Hot 97 that Nigeria will be hosting the Afro Nation festival for the first time.

He made this revelation to Ebro while promoting his ‘Timeless’ album.

His comment was triggered by a conversation on African countries like Ghana using their beachfront for leisure and tourism.

“Afro Nation is going to Lagos for the first time, so that’s gonna be fire,” Davido said.

I wasn’t surprised when @davido hinted on Hot 97 that @afronation would be going to Nigeria. #JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/OtVI7TKXRG — Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) April 9, 2023

A few months ago, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, also said in an interview on Asaase Radio that he was apprised of information that other countries had expressed interest in having events like AfroFuture (formerly Afrochella) and Afro Nation.

“We want to go back to cabinet and say ‘this is the document, this is what we did in ‘December in GH’, this is what they are saying, this is the impact, these are the numbers that came in; for us to sustain this to a level,” he said.

“Other countries are pushing. I mean I know, Ruddy, talk to the Afrochella guys and Little Havana. People have approached them. Countries have approached them to bring the events to them,” he added.

He said this while stressing the need for Ghanaians to cherish the Beyond the Return agenda and the benefits it has brought the nation.

Apart from Afro Nation Ghana, there are Afro Nation U.S., Afro Nation Puerto Rico, Afro Nation Mexico, and Afro Nation Portugal.

The organizers of Afro Nation have signed a 5-year partnership deal with the government of Ghana. The first edition was held in December 2019, took a break due to the coronavirus pandemic and returned in December 2022.

Although the organisers of Afro Nation have not made an official announcement of the Nigeria edition of the festival and when it will be held, some Ghanaians have already started expressing concern about how it may affect Afro Nation Ghana and the whole December in GH initiative.

Afronation is organised by Live Nation, Event Horizon, Smade Entertainment, and Memories of Tomorrow.