The Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhweaso-Bekwai constituency, Alfred Obeng Boateng has commissioned four mechanized boreholes for four communities in his constituency.

Potable water for domestic purposes has been a major challenge for some communities in the Bibiani-Anhweaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North region.

His commissioning is to bring relief to his constituents and also to fulfill his campaign promise.

During the 2020 electioneering campaign, then-parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Obeng Boateng promised to construct 25 mechanized boreholes for some selected communities.

The MP has so far constructed and commissioned 20 mechanized boreholes.

Speaking to the media after the commissioning of the Tanoso, Baakokrom, Dansokrom and Kyenkyenase project, the MP said it is his desire to ensure proper living standards for his constituents.

He promised to construct the remaining five before the end of his tenure in 2024.

Residents in the beneficiary communities commended the MP for fulfilling his campaign promise.

Also, the Abususpayin of Kyenkyenase, Nana Boakye Yiadom assured the community will maintain the project to serve generations.