Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei has said that there was no interference in his selection process for the recently concluded African Games.

Ofei led Ghana’s U-20 team to clinch gold in the men’s football tournament over the weekend.

In discussing the team’s achievement, the Belgian coach disclosed the methodology behind player selection for the tournament.

He emphasized that, his decisions were not influenced by any official of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“We have five scouts in every region and we selected these players based on certain categories. We had over 1000 players through the scouting process but we placed them into three categories,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show Monday.

“We had players who were ready to play the national team. We had players who had the potential to play the national team and others who had to put in more effort to be able to play the national team.

Ofei stressed that the selections were made independently, with no external pressure affecting the process.

“We made the best selection for the team and it paid off and I can confirm that nobody influenced my player selection. There was zero interference.”

Expressing his dedication to serving the nation, Ofei credited President Kurt Okraku for his support.

“Everyone involved is highly motivated to bring glory to Ghana. We are determined to restore our nation’s footballing prowess” he added.

