Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has finally showed up in the Chamber.

The Dome Kwabenya legislator has come under intense scrutiny following allegations by the Minority Caucus that they suspect she was impersonated by an unknown ‘impostor’ on the Floor of the House Tuesday.

Adwoa Safo walked into the Chamber while the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, was on the Floor moving for a motion for rescission of yesterday’s decision by one-half of the House to adopt the 2022 budget.

READ ALSO:

The Minority MPs unanimously erupted into a fiery uproar shouting inaudible invectives at the Dome Kwabenya MP.

While some social media users argue that she was the one, others doubt the identity of the Adwoa Safo-lookalike individual who took part in parliamentary business on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Check out some photos below: