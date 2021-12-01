Herbert Mensah, a former Board Member of Asante Kotoko, has tipped the club to annex the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have kicked off the season on a good note under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

After five matches played, the Reds sit top of the summit with 13 points, winning four games and drawing just once.

Herbert Mensah

Speaking on the brilliant start of the club, Mr Mensah lauded the club but implored the supporters front to stay united and rally behind the club in their bid to win the league title.

“I predicted earlier before the league started that Kotoko will win the league, and I still stand by that If there’s unity and great understanding amongst all the major stakeholders then no team can outcompete Kotoko,” he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

READ ALSO

“Kotoko is bigger than every individual, every time there’s a dispute or people are annoyed or there are factions, what people fail to realise is that Kotoko is bigger than everyone else.

“I still stand by it that Kotoko will win the league with unity, also I think Kotoko is the best-prepared team and stronger than all the other clubs. If you love Kotoko support Kotoko, not individuals,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will host regional rivals, King Faisal FC, in match-week six games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.