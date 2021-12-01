Adorable twins bag first-class degrees from the same university

Nigerian lady Oluyale Juliet and her twin sister Kehinde graduated with first-class from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Friday, November 26.

While the former got a 4.89 CGPA, the latter obtained a 4.82 CGPA.

Juliet, who now has a Bachelor’s degree in Building Technology, said she fell ill at a point and her family and doctors thought she was going to give up the ghost.

However, she recovered and eventually returned to school where she never “competed to be the best” but “only strived for perpetual excellence”.

She took to her LinkedIn page to express gratitude to God for his grace and then advised her followers on how to succeed in life.

She added that she and her sister are open to job opportunities in architecture but equally intend to further their education.

“On Friday, 26th November 2021, I was awarded the overall best graduating student (4.89/5.00 cgpa) of the Federal University of Technology Akure, my twin sister also followed with a strong cgpa of 4.82/5.00. We both give glory to God. If you want twins like us, receive it with faith.

“In retrospect, I remembered how I was totally away from school for more than two months. Myself, my parents, doctors and colleagues were all so scared and worried. I cried on several occasions that God should heal me so I can return to school.

“I never gave up hope, I was determined. I eventually returned to school to do marathon reading, submitted all assignments, did some make-up test and wrote the exam for that semester. It was the most challenging period of my life.

“In everything you do, try as much as you can to deliver utmost quality, regardless of whether it is school or workplace or home. We were raised with that mindset. Be punctual, be consistent, set priorities, dream, wake up and get to work.

“Once again, I congratulate all class 20′ graduands, regardless of your class of degree you have done well, I celebrate you and I have no doubt in your capability to dominate the world. Ask around, FUTA products are quality products.

“I earned a diploma degree in Architecture and I have now earned a Bachelor’s degree in Building Technology. I can proficiently use all architectural software you can think of (AutoCad, Revit, Orion, Lumion, SketchUp e.t.c) and I also use python for data analysis. Also, I am still exploring more ways of integrating virtual and augmented reality into Architecture.

“Moving forward, my Twin sister and I are planning to further our education and practice in the building industry. I am also open to Architecture opportunities.

“Immediately after the convocation, everyone started asking me ‘what next’, at first it was fun, but as more people keep asking me same question, I became nervous, restless and worried. But, I believe God has good plans for everyone,” Oluyale Juliet wrote on LinkedIn.