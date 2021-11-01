For his excellent news reporting and support to the good people of his region, Adom News’ Central Regional correspondent, Isaac Normanyo, has been honoured.

The Ayanfuri Shekinah Assemblies of God in the Upper Denkyira West district took into consideration, his works over the years and eulogized him as such.

Normanyo has presented a citation of honour in the presence of the congregation during a special cultural day event organized by the church.

Conferring the honour, Senior Pastor Rev. Francis Nyanney said Normanyo, popularly known as King Pozo, has, in the course of his duties, encountered a myriad of challenges and for that matter needs to be recognized.

“We have taken notice of his works in Ashanti, Central and parts of Western Region. He got into deep corners and remote areas to bring out the plight of people. I am motivated by his good works and for that, the church needs to recognize him.”

Isaac K. Normanyo, on his part, expressed his appreciation to the church.

He called for support for people with disabilities, noting that such a show of kindness could change the life of such people for the better.

“People with disabilities need your care and direction to enable them to move on in life,” he added.

Some of the church members expressed full support in their leader’s decision to honour Normanyo.

Others opined that his works were deserving of a national award.